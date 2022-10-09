Icel Idman Yurdu Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,451.00 (MIY)

Icel Idman Yurdu Token (MIY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Icel Idman Yurdu Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Icel Idman Yurdu Token token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Icel Idman Yurdu Token has a market capitalization of $0.17 and approximately $11,451.00 worth of Icel Idman Yurdu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Icel Idman Yurdu Token Profile

Icel Idman Yurdu Token’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Icel Idman Yurdu Token’s total supply is 1 tokens. Icel Idman Yurdu Token’s official Twitter account is @icelidmanyurdu. The official website for Icel Idman Yurdu Token is www.bitexen.com/ieo/miy.

Buying and Selling Icel Idman Yurdu Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Icel Idman Yurdu Token (MIY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Icel Idman Yurdu Token has a current supply of 1.1 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Icel Idman Yurdu Token is 0.17220874 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,393.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitexen.com/ieo/MIY.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Icel Idman Yurdu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Icel Idman Yurdu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Icel Idman Yurdu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

