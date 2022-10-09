ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $215.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.11.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $179.95 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.56 and its 200 day moving average is $220.83.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ICON Public by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

