Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 25,025 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.