Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,660 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Stock Down 2.7 %

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $273.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

