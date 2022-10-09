Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 679 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $550.40 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $659.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.72.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

