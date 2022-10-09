Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,276,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 105,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $125.96 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

