Ieq Capital LLC Buys 14,902 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 156,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.83 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

