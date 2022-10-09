Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $84.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

