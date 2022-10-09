Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sumo Logic worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUMO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 8.1 %

SUMO stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,269 shares of company stock worth $717,259. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

