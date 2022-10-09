Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $369.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.22 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

