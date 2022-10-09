Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $280.83 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

