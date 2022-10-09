Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $225.41 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.89 and its 200 day moving average is $231.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

