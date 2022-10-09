IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $571,000.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Bruce Keyt sold 10,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $197,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $20.66 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $878.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

