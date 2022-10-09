IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IGIFF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.
IGM Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
IGIFF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $41.48.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
