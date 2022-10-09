IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IGM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at C$35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.79. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$33.68 and a one year high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

