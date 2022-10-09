Ignition (IC) Hits Market Cap of $13,980.08

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $13,980.08 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is https://reddit.com/r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ignition (IC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate IC through the process of mining. Ignition has a current supply of 1,572,374.55 with 1,559,201.626 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

