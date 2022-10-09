iinjaz (IJZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

iinjaz (IJZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One iinjaz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iinjaz has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. iinjaz has a total market cap of $6,811.30 and approximately $113,396.00 worth of iinjaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

iinjaz Token Profile

iinjaz’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. iinjaz’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,386,381 tokens. iinjaz’s official Twitter account is @iinjaz_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. iinjaz’s official website is www.iinjaz-token.com.

Buying and Selling iinjaz

According to CryptoCompare, “iinjaz (IJZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. iinjaz has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iinjaz is 0.00013001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.iinjaz-token.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iinjaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iinjaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iinjaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

