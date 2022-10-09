IjasCoin (IJC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

IjasCoin (IJC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, IjasCoin has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IjasCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. IjasCoin has a market capitalization of $63,599.66 and approximately $38,147.00 worth of IjasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

IjasCoin Token Profile

IjasCoin’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. IjasCoin’s total supply is 25,495,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IjasCoin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/ijascode. The Reddit community for IjasCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ijascoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IjasCoin’s official website is www.ijascoin.net. IjasCoin’s official Twitter account is @ijascoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IjasCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “IjasCoin (IJC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. IjasCoin has a current supply of 25,495,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IjasCoin is 0.00001867 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,395.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ijascoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IjasCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IjasCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IjasCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

