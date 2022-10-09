ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $724.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $10,469.56 and approximately $724.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,200,437 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ImageCoin (IMG) is a cryptocurrency . ImageCoin has a current supply of 13,197,130.62749346. The last known price of ImageCoin is 0.00154215 USD and is up 138.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $606.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://imagecoin.imagehosty.com/.”

