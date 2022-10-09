ImminentVerse (IMV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,290.08

ImminentVerse (IMV) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. ImminentVerse has a market capitalization of $1,290.08 and approximately $10,311.00 worth of ImminentVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImminentVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ImminentVerse has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

ImminentVerse Token Profile

IMV is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2022. ImminentVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ImminentVerse’s official Twitter account is @imminentverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImminentVerse’s official website is imminentverse.com.

ImminentVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ImminentVerse (IMV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ImminentVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ImminentVerse is 0.0000104 USD and is down -13.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,215.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://imminentverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImminentVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImminentVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImminentVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

