ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) Trading Up 24.5% This Week

ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ImmortalDAO Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00009864 BTC on popular exchanges. ImmortalDAO Finance has a total market capitalization of $25,598.88 and $11,680.00 worth of ImmortalDAO Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImmortalDAO Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImmortalDAO Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ImmortalDAO Finance Profile

ImmortalDAO Finance was first traded on December 30th, 2021. ImmortalDAO Finance’s total supply is 13,301 tokens. The official website for ImmortalDAO Finance is www.immortaldao.finance. The official message board for ImmortalDAO Finance is medium.com/@immortaldaofinance. ImmortalDAO Finance’s official Twitter account is @immortaldao_fi.

Buying and Selling ImmortalDAO Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Celo platform. ImmortalDAO Finance has a current supply of 13,301 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ImmortalDAO Finance is 1.96158363 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,064.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immortaldao.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImmortalDAO Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImmortalDAO Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImmortalDAO Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImmortalDAO Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImmortalDAO Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.