Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 557 ($6.73) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of GBX 483.54 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a market cap of £738.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 697.54.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

