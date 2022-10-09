Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $0.0813 on Exchanges

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $487,997.64 and $382.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 tokens. Impossible Finance’s official message board is medium.com/impossiblefinance. Impossible Finance’s official website is impossible.finance. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @impossiblefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Impossible Finance (IF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Impossible Finance has a current supply of 15,551,000 with 6,000,661 in circulation. The last known price of Impossible Finance is 0.08125526 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://impossible.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

