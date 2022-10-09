Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

