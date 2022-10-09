Index Cooperative (INDEX) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Index Cooperative token can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00012561 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Index Cooperative has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Index Cooperative has a market cap of $23.90 million and $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Index Cooperative Token Profile

Index Cooperative’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Index Cooperative’s official website is www.indexcoop.com. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Index Cooperative’s official message board is medium.com/indexcoop.

According to CryptoCompare, “Index Cooperative (INDEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Index Cooperative has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Index Cooperative is 2.46968041 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $251,662.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.indexcoop.com/.”

