Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,877.00

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $113,516.14 and $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Indexed Finance Token Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,801 tokens. Indexed Finance’s official message board is ndxfi.medium.com. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Indexed Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance (NDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Indexed Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 854,801 in circulation. The last known price of Indexed Finance is 0.13247144 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $129.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indexed.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

