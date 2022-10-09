Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.47

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.47 and traded as low as $84.64. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $85.16, with a volume of 7,400,356 shares trading hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.