Inescoin (INES) Trading Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days

Inescoin (INES) traded up 72.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Inescoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Inescoin has a market cap of $81,000.00 and $9,265.00 worth of Inescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Inescoin has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Inescoin

Inescoin’s launch date was May 7th, 2022. Inescoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Inescoin’s official Twitter account is @crypto_inescoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Inescoin’s official website is inescoin.org.

Inescoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inescoin (INES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Inescoin has a current supply of 9,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inescoin is 0.000007 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $250.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inescoin.org.”

