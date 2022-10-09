Infinite Arcade 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,500.00 (TIC)

Infinite Arcade (TIC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Infinite Arcade token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Infinite Arcade has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Infinite Arcade has a total market cap of $4,079.42 and $13,500.00 worth of Infinite Arcade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Infinite Arcade Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Infinite Arcade’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,178,761 tokens. Infinite Arcade’s official Twitter account is @infinite_arcade. The official website for Infinite Arcade is infinitearcade.com.

Buying and Selling Infinite Arcade

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinite Arcade (TIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Infinite Arcade has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Infinite Arcade is 0.00185085 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $82.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinitearcade.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinite Arcade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinite Arcade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinite Arcade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

