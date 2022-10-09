Infinite Ecosystem (INFINITY) Price Hits $1.69

Infinite Ecosystem (INFINITY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Infinite Ecosystem token can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinite Ecosystem has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Infinite Ecosystem has a total market cap of $4,204.75 and approximately $24,812.00 worth of Infinite Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Infinite Ecosystem Token Profile

Infinite Ecosystem’s launch date was January 12th, 2022. Infinite Ecosystem’s total supply is 3,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,492 tokens. The official website for Infinite Ecosystem is infiniteecosystem.info. Infinite Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @infinite_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinite Ecosystem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinite Ecosystem (INFINITY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Infinite Ecosystem has a current supply of 3,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Infinite Ecosystem is 1.6677006 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $501.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infiniteecosystem.info.”

