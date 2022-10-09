Infinity Arena (INAZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108,870.07

Infinity Arena (INAZ) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Infinity Arena has a market cap of $108,870.07 and approximately $12,050.00 worth of Infinity Arena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinity Arena has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Infinity Arena token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Infinity Arena

Infinity Arena’s launch date was February 17th, 2022. Infinity Arena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,673,000 tokens. Infinity Arena’s official website is infinity-arena.io. Infinity Arena’s official message board is medium.com/infinity-arena. Infinity Arena’s official Twitter account is @infinity_arena and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinity Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Arena (INAZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Infinity Arena has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Infinity Arena is 0.00159134 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $583.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinity-arena.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Arena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Arena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinity Arena using one of the exchanges listed above.

