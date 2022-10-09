Infinity PAD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,810.00 (IPAD)

Infinity PAD (IPAD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Infinity PAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Infinity PAD has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Infinity PAD has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $5,810.00 worth of Infinity PAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Infinity PAD

Infinity PAD launched on July 2nd, 2021. Infinity PAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Infinity PAD is infinitypad.com. Infinity PAD’s official message board is medium.com/infinity-pad. Infinity PAD’s official Twitter account is @realinfinitypad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinity PAD

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity PAD (IPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Infinity PAD has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 540,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Infinity PAD is 0.00793582 USD and is up 45,765.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinitypad.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity PAD directly using U.S. dollars.

