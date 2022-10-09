Infinity Skies Trading Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (ISKY)

Infinity Skies (ISKY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Infinity Skies token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinity Skies has a total market capitalization of $91,636.00 and $18,998.00 worth of Infinity Skies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinity Skies has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Infinity Skies Token Profile

Infinity Skies was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Infinity Skies’ total supply is 17,690,432 tokens. Infinity Skies’ official website is infinityskies.io. Infinity Skies’ official Twitter account is @inf_skies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinity Skies

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Skies (ISKY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Infinity Skies has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Infinity Skies is 0.00514901 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $15,095.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinityskies.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Skies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Skies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinity Skies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

