InfinityPad Price Reaches $0.0023 (INFP)

InfinityPad (INFP) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, InfinityPad has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InfinityPad token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InfinityPad has a market cap of $79,671.69 and $38,270.00 worth of InfinityPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

InfinityPad Profile

InfinityPad’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. InfinityPad’s total supply is 99,095,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. InfinityPad’s official website is infinitypad.io. InfinityPad’s official Twitter account is @infinitypad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. InfinityPad’s official message board is infinitypad.medium.com.

Buying and Selling InfinityPad

According to CryptoCompare, “InfinityPad (INFP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InfinityPad has a current supply of 99,095,344 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InfinityPad is 0.00225848 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinitypad.io.”

