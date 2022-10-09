INGRESS (IGR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37,561.04

INGRESS (IGR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, INGRESS has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. INGRESS has a market cap of $37,561.04 and $13,653.00 worth of INGRESS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INGRESS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

INGRESS Token Profile

INGRESS was first traded on June 14th, 2022. INGRESS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 tokens. INGRESS’s official Twitter account is @theingress_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INGRESS is theingress.io.

Buying and Selling INGRESS

According to CryptoCompare, “INGRESS (IGR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INGRESS has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INGRESS is 0.00109582 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theingress.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INGRESS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INGRESS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INGRESS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

