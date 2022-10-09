Ink (INK) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Ink (INK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ink has a total market cap of $215,848.69 and approximately $29,413.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on June 12th, 2018. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is https://reddit.com/r/inklabsfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink (INK) is a cryptocurrency . Ink has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 463,910,526.92 in circulation. The last known price of Ink is 0.0004739 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,001.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ink.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.