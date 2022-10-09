INME Run Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,262.00 (INMER)

INME Run (INMER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, INME Run has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. INME Run has a total market capitalization of $42,558.72 and approximately $13,262.00 worth of INME Run was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INME Run token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

INME Run Token Profile

INME Run was first traded on July 4th, 2022. INME Run’s total supply is 104,860,000 tokens. INME Run’s official website is www.inme.finance. INME Run’s official Twitter account is @inmefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INME Run Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INME Run (INMER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INME Run has a current supply of 104,860,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INME Run is 0.00040586 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.inme.finance.”

