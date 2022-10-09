INME SWAP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,705.60 (INMES)

INME SWAP (INMES) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. INME SWAP has a market capitalization of $1,705.60 and approximately $33,892.00 worth of INME SWAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INME SWAP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INME SWAP has traded down 99.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

INME SWAP Profile

INME SWAP’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. INME SWAP’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,131,065 tokens. INME SWAP’s official Twitter account is @inmefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. INME SWAP’s official website is inme.finance.

INME SWAP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INME SWAP (INMES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INME SWAP has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INME SWAP is 0.00001914 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inme.finance/.”

