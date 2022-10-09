Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of INOD opened at $3.41 on Friday. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.04.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
