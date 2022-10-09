Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Bengt F. Mortstedt bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £296,000 ($357,660.71).

CLS Stock Up 0.4 %

CLI stock opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.75) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.16 million and a PE ratio of 467.10.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CLS

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.