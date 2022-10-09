Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,145.48).

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,758 ($21.24) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,220 ($14.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,570 ($31.05). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,883.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,736.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.83.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.