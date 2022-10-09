Insider Buying: Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Rating) insider James Tsiolis purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,965.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Netlinkz Limited provides network solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Virtual Secure Network technology, an enterprise-grade intelligent networking solution that allows enterprises to manage the connectivity of its hybrid and mobile workforce, multi-cloud deployments, and offices.

