Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires 62 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($150.58).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.39) on Friday. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182.90 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

