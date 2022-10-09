Insider Buying: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Buys $1,450,000.00 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $125.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

