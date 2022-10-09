Insider Selling: Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04), for a total value of £25,000 ($30,207.83).
Caffyns Stock Performance
LON CFYN opened at GBX 550 ($6.65) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 553.49. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 465 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($7.85). The company has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96.
About Caffyns
