Insider Selling: Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04), for a total value of £25,000 ($30,207.83).

Caffyns Stock Performance

LON CFYN opened at GBX 550 ($6.65) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 553.49. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 465 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($7.85). The company has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

