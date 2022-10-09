Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,654.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CVLG opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $317.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CVLG. Stephens lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,876,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

