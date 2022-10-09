Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells $61,289.60 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $61,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,297,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,315,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 272.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 65.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 195.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

