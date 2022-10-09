Insider Selling: Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) Insider Sells 6,784,200 Shares of Stock

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) insider David John Lovett sold 6,784,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £1,221,156 ($1,475,538.91).

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

Shares of Gemfields Group stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.73. Gemfields Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.90 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of £204.13 million and a P/E ratio of 431.25.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

