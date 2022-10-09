Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $68,176.65 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

