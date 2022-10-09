Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 441 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $22,799.70.

Sprout Social Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.98 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.